Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $357.27 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

