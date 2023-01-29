Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.1% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $170.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

