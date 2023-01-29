Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

