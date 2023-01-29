Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.62 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

