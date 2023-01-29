Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $574.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.