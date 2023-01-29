Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

