Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.