Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

KMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,120,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,879. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

