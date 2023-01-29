Inspire Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. 75,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

