Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.