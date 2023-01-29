Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Simulations Plus by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 107,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.