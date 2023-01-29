Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,985 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sylvamo by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sylvamo by 721.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 125.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 253,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,918. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 142.22% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

