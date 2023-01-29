Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,456 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,888,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

IBKR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 1,006,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.