Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

