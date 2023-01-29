Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Block Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 961,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

