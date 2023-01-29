Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 138.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.54. 81,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,527. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

