Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $1,112,977.80 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

