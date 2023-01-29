Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00.

On Monday, November 28th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

