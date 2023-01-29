Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $59,598.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $59,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,391,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.84 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

