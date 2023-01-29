Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells $2,509,950.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HEI-A opened at $134.00 on Friday.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

