Insider Buying: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Acquires C$71,000.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,893,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,671,960.50.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
