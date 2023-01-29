Insider Buying: Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Acquires £14,899.96 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 8,324 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,447.39).
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of EWI opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £719.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.75. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.60 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.67 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust
