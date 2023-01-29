IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of IMV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IMV from $13.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

