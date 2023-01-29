Immutable X (IMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.84 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $373.84 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
