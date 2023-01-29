Immutable X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.38 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $386.87 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

