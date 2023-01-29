Immutable X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.38 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $386.87 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

