Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Immunome Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.84.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Immunome
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunome (IMNM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.