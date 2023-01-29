Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Immunome Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

About Immunome

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading

