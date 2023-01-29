Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,913,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.