ICON (ICX) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $206.10 million and $6.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,544,180 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,519,103.1521785 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22285642 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,945,936.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

