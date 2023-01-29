IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

IAA stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.47. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 841.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

