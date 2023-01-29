iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.