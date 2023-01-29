Huobi BTC Market Cap Achieves $915.11 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $915.11 million and approximately $30,945.51 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $23,482.77 or 0.99653189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

