Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUMRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

