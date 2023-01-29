Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 946,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 347,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $442.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

