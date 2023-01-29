HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of HubSpot worth $98,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

