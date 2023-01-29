HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $134.00 on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
