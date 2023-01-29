Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.86 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00014053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $165.86 million and $119.78 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00398543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.27 or 0.27974766 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00573459 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.47380244 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $157,372,328.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

