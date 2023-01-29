Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hitachi Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts predict that Hitachi will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.