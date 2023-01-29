Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.30 million-$262.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.12 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

