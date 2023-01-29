Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.