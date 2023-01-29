Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

