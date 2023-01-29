HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0269

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. HEX has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and $3.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002864 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00398486 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.42 or 0.27970803 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00576516 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
