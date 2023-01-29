Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,929 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.22. 6,052,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,550. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

