Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,161,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company



Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

