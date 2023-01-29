Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $28.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00087939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00058228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026181 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.260567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06716084 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $22,417,655.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

