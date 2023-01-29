Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $24.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00088385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.260567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06716084 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $22,417,655.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.