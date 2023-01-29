Head-To-Head Survey: Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) versus NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 72.14 -$10.35 million N/A N/A NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

NuScale Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power N/A -28.96% -12.75%

Summary

Brenmiller Energy beats NuScale Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was founded in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

