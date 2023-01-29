Head-To-Head Contrast: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) versus Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yum China and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 0 0 0 N/A Aramark 1 5 2 0 2.13

Aramark has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yum China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.84% 5.39% 3.27% Aramark 1.19% 10.55% 2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Yum China and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yum China pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum China and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $9.85 billion 2.64 $990.00 million $2.02 30.80 Aramark $16.33 billion 0.70 $194.48 million $0.76 58.32

Yum China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats Yum China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; work clothing, outerwear, and item related services that include mats, towels, linens, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

