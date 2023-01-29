Head to Head Analysis: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and LightInTheBox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.36 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.97 LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.32 $13.13 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kidpik and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidpik currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Kidpik’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Risk and Volatility

Kidpik has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% LightInTheBox 0.03% 0.24% 0.07%

Summary

Kidpik beats LightInTheBox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

