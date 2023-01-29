HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

