HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 570 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBB opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.